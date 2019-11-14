The Chemours Company announced today that G.I. Industrial Holding, a group of leading companies in the comfort and industrial cooling industry present in Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia, and headquartered in Latisana, Italy, has adopted Opteon™ XL41 (R-454B) and Opteon™ XL55 (R-452B) low Global Warming Potential (GWP) hydrofluoroolefins (HFO) refrigerants as the R-410A replacement for their screw chiller systems.