NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightway Capital, LP ("Sightway Capital"), the private equity business of Two Sigma, today announced the final close of Sightway Capital I, LP ("Fund I") which focuses on building companies in financial services and real assets. Over the past year, Sightway Capital closed on funds, including Fund I, representing an aggregate of $1.2 billion in commitments for a portfolio of platform companies and related investments.
Wray Thorn, Chief Investment Officer, said, "With the closing of our first fund and the support of our new partners, we believe Sightway Capital is well positioned to build on the current momentum of our portfolio companies. We plan to invest this additional capital to further scale our established platform company investments and to drive long-term value for our investors."
Consistent with Two Sigma's scientific mindset, Sightway Capital is taking steps to bring data science and new technologies to private markets investing. Sightway Capital employs a flexible investment strategy focused on platform building opportunities in partnership with experienced operators and strategic partners across two asset-intensive and data-rich verticals, financial services and real assets.
Fund I received commitments from a diverse group of institutional investors and has ensured deep alignment with its partners through significant internal capital commitments. Sightway Capital intends to provide investors with a differentiated investment approach relative to traditional buyout strategies.
About Sightway Capital
Sightway Capital, Two Sigma's private investment unit, focuses on building platform companies in financial services and real assets. The company employs a principal mindset and flexible capital approach with the goal of building successful business platforms with experienced operators and strategic partners. The Sightway team thinks long-term, targeting business opportunities that afford both asymmetric risk rewards and enterprise value creation over time. Sightway looks for opportunities in and around asset-intensive and data rich industries where the team has significant experience and a network of long-standing relationships, and works to capitalize on Two Sigma's strengths in data science and technology to help our portfolio companies, enhance our investment processes, and develop data-driven investment opportunities. Two Sigma, a financial services company started in 2001, began private equity investing in 2008 to provide diversifying sources of return for its proprietary capital.
