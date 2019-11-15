- 100th liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship loaded since the Cove Point LNG Terminal entered commercial service for natural gas export in April 2018 - Terminal has delivered more than 4 billion gallons of LNG to more than 20 countries, helping to reduce global reliance on higher-carbon coal and oil - Milestone highlights the facility's world-class design, flexibility and operational excellence - Facility showcases company's commitment to environmental stewardship, including initiatives to protect water, air and unique coastal habitat