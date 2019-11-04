Representatives of Korea and Nepal are photographed at KT’s ICT rescue center, which opened at the Bachhapuchhre Base Camp on Mt. Annapurna on October 31. They are, from left, Yoon Jong-Jin, head of KT’s Public Relations Department; Santa Bir Lama, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association; Chief Minister Gurung of Gandaki Province; and Um Hong-gil, executive director of the Um Hong Gil Human Foundation.