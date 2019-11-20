ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Cricket Wireless is serving up our fastest unlimited speeds paired with the device you love—a potluck of sorts for new customers. Simply bring your own compatible device, activate a new line of service, and Cricket will give you our Unlimited BYOD Plan for just $40 a month. No calories, no fuss—just cost-saving goodness.
You can also choose to add a mobile hotspot for $10 a line, per month.* And since you clearly love your device, consider protecting it from loss, theft, accidental damage and more with Cricket Protect ($7/month) or Cricket Protect Plus ($10/month).** Find more details on Cricket's Protect and Protect Plus Plans.
Cricket's special $40 Unlimited Plan runs from November 22 through January 30.
For more on Cricket's other monthly rate plans, special pricing and product lineup, go to CricketWireless.com or visit a Cricket Wireless-branded store near you.
About Cricket Wireless
Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. AT&T's Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, is the nation's fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017.*** Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.
* Requires compatible device and eligible plan
** Must enroll within 7 days of activation
*** As of third quarter 2019 earnings
Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2019 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.