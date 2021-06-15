U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege that a Berks County man responded to a text message moments before his tanker truck slammed into a minvan, sending the driver to the hospital for more than three weeks.
Upper Macungie Township police charged David E. Smith, of Greenwich Street in Kutztown, with vehicular aggravated assault in connection with the wreck at Grange and Cetronia roads in April. Authorities filed charges against the 22-year-old on Monday, and District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned him Tuesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after noon April 9 on Grange Road at the intersection with Cetronia Road. Authorities report Smith was driving a tanker truck south on Grange Road, when he allegedly ran a red light and collided with a minivan that was eastbound on Cetronia Road, according to the criminal complaint filed against Smith.
Emergency personnel cut the other driver from his van. Police said he was hospitalized for more than three weeks with a broken left leg and internal injuries, according to court records. He’ll need months of rehab for the broken leg.
Smith allegedly told responding officers that the wreck was “100 percent” his fault. He reported looking down toward his cell phone in the cup holder, missed the yellow light and ran a red light. Smith said he looked up a moment before the crash and couldn’t avoid hitting the minivan. Police said he estimated he was driving 30 mph.
Smith told authorities that he “heard his phone say something” before he looked down and that he was following GPS on his phone. An analysis of the cell phone showed he received a text message before the crash and responded “OK” seconds later.
Police said witnesses called 911 within seconds of the wreck. An analysis of the call times puts the text response with 1 to 11 seconds of the time of the crash, according to police.
Investigators said Smith told officers that he initially moved into the right-turn lane before moving back into the center lane as he followed GPS. But a witness said the tanker truck was straddling the line between the lanes before running the red light.
Police charged Smith with a felony count of vehicular aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and four summary traffic offenses. He was released after his arraignment on $15,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 1.