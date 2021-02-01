Join 69 News live now for continuing coverage as a major snowstorm continues to move through and impact our region. You can also check out the latest forecast and updates on the storm on wfmz.com.
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM CONTINUES ACROSS THE REGION... ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will end by late this evening. Periods of light snow accumulating snow will linger through Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
33°
Snow
- Humidity: 87%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:11:07 AM
- Sunset: 05:19:53 PM
Periods of snow, heavy at times. 10-16" total accumulation for most of the area expected. Windy as well.
Cloudy and windy with occasional snow continuing. Remaining breezy.
Mostly cloudy and brisk with some snow still possible, mainly the first half of the day.
- CBO projects 4.6% growth in Biden's first year, jobs lag
- Luzerne County DA: 2 slain after snow disposal argument; suspect found dead
- Free help offered to job seekers, entrepreneurs in Berks
- Missing Allentown woman found dead during snowstorm
- Pa. agency bungles voter referendum; Boockvar leaving post
- Health Beat: Ready, set... run
- Crews work to repair 2 water main breaks in Allentown
- Water main breaks in Reading's College Heights section
- Snow to keep BARTA buses idled again on Tuesday
- What the Tech? Stock market apps
