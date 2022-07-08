A look ahead to the MiLB game between Lawrenceville and Allentown. Your source for scores, previews, recaps, box scores, and more from every Minor League Baseball. The schedule is set, and we're ready for some baseball.
Lawrenceville @ Allentown - MILB Game Preview for August 23, 2022 7:08 PM
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
79°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 62%
- Cloud Coverage: 61%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:20:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:48:09 PM
Today
Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a shower or thunderstorm still possible, mainly in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a spotty evening t-shower; turning less humid.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny and very warm but with low humidity.
- Council allocates additional $1.5M for FirstEnergy Stadium
- US park rangers investigating vehicle break-ins at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area; ID, credit cards stolen
- Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
- Royals unveil new jersey for 2022-23 home games
- Pa. lawmakers announce multi-million-dollar plan aimed at combating gun violence
- What the Tech? App of the Day: FCC Speed Test
- Deadline to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County approaching
- Bryce Harper to begin minor league rehab with IronPigs on Tuesday
- Monkeypox screening is yet one more reason why you should keep your biannual dentist appointment
- How this summer's weather could impact fall foliage in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos
Trending Headlines
-
EMS chief hid camera in station restroom, detectives say
-
How this summer's weather could impact fall foliage in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos
-
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
-
Police: Pair stole $11K worth of jewelry from Walmart
-
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
-
Lehigh Valley gets some much-needed rain, but more needed to help the region get out of its dry spell
-
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
-
Doug Mastriano campaigns for Pa. governor in Berks
-
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
-
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
Recommended for you
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.