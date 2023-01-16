BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Artwork honoring Black heroes is being showcased in the Lehigh Valley.
The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton came together at the Banana Factory Monday to present portraits of powerful Black women they chose for installation at their respective city halls.
The pieces are from artist Bart Cooper and his "Heroes" exhibition.
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk chose singer-songwriter Nina Simone. Bethlehem's mayor chose political activist Angela Davis.
Easton's mayor chose Madam CJ Walker, America's first female self-made millionaire.
They all show the women matched with comic-book superheroes.
"We're trying to build a city that represents all of our culture, and that's not something the Lehigh Valley's always done. So, when we had the opportunity to accept these pieces, and I see things like "'Radical is simply grasping things at the root,' it really sums up who we are," said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.
Cooper also designed last summer's Musikfest poster.
ArtsQuest teamed up with Allentown marketing agency Faces International for Monday's event.