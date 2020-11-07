ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley played a key role in turning a key state Blue for Joe Biden.
None of the tallies are final, but as of Saturday, it looks like Biden scored more than 15,000 more votes than President Donald Trump in Lehigh and Northampton counties alone. That’s almost half of what Biden is winning the entire state by. He leads President Trump by about 37,000 votes in Pennsylvania.
Biden flipped Northampton County, from voting Red for Trump in 2016, back to Blue in 2020.
A recent poll done by WFMZ and DeSales University before the election showed the former vice president up by double digits over President Trump in the Lehigh Valley.
At the time of the poll, Dr. Kamran Afshar, of DeSales University, said the coronavirus pandemic was playing a critical role in the perception of the president. He said the state of the pandemic was directly correlated with the president’s satisfaction, approval and disapproval ratings.
Supporters of president-elect Biden took to the streets of Philadelphia, Reading Allentown and other cities to celebrate his projected victory Saturday afternoon into the evening.
In Allentown, a rally started 3 p.m. at 7th and Hamilton streets. It was held near the PPL Center and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. It was hosted by several Democrat-leaning organizations including Make the Road Action in Pennsylvania, Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates and Lehigh Valley Stands Up.
In Reading, a celebration rally was held in the 1200 block of North Front Street, near the United Labor Council building.