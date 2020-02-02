SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - Humans aren't the only ones making their Super Bowl predictions, so did two otters at the Lehigh Valley Zoo on Saturday.
It's become an annual tradition at the zoo ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Zoo Keepers wrap sardines in papier-mâché footballs, one for the San Francisco 49ers and one for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Two otters named Naya and Luani were let loose to see which ones they would head to.
This year, their pick was unanimous as they both raced over to the Chiefs.