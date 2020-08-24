READING, Pa. - COVID-19 is again impacting Berks County's board of commissioners.
The board's chairman, Christian Leinbach, announced Monday that he will be following the advice of his doctor and self-quarantining.
Leinbach said he consulted his doctor after learning of U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser having tested positive for the coronavirus. Both men attended the groundbreaking of a Berks Park 78 warehouse in Bethel Township last Wednesday.
"As a result, I contacted my doctor to let them know that, while I also attended the event and briefly spoke with the congressman, I was not in close personal contact with him, Leinbach said. Close personal contact is defined as being within 6 feet or less for 15 minutes or more. I was also masked the entire time except when I spoke and was socially distanced from the other attendees."
In addition to self-quarantining, Leinbach said his doctor advised him to monitor his temperature and watch for any symptoms of the virus.
"Currently I have no symptoms. Should symptoms occur, I am to contact my doctor to set up a test," Leinbach said. "I will not be leaving my home until the quarantine is completed."
Meuser announced his positive test on Saturday, and Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera confirmed last Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Both men said they will continue working from home until they are cleared to return to their respective offices.