The Lehigh County executive declared a state of emergency Monday morning. Phillips Armstrong made the announcement during a Monday afternoon news conference in front of the Lehigh County Government Center.
WFMZ-TV 69 News provides news, weather, traffic, sports and family programming for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Southeastern Pa., Poconos and Western NJ including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, Kutztown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Stroudsburg, Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe, Doylestown, Phillipsburg, Flemington, Wilmington, and Newark.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.