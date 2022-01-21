Right Now
25°
Sunny
- Humidity: 38%
- Cloud Coverage: 50%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:20:07 AM
- Sunset: 05:06:24 PM
Today
Partly to mostly sunny, brisk, and very cold. Below zero wind chills in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy and very cold. Near or below zero wind chills again late at night towards sunrise.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny and continued quite cold.
- Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
- Berks Commissioners push back against PennDOT's proposed bridge toll
- Operation SmackDown: Berks County suspects arrested in police drug raid
- Bethlehem Fire Department receives $800k for new fire engine
- IronPigs launch new community initiative
- Crashing car launches off road, lands in Wendy's parking lot
- The ups and downs of becoming a mom
- What the Tech? Your 5G Questions Answered
- Unidentified mystery animal baffles experts
- Very cold with sunshine and a few clouds today
