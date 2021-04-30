The economy grew just shy of 6.5% in the first quarter, bringing our GDP nearly right back to pre-pandemic levels of growth.
"We've stayed on pace for a continued economic renaissance and record growth," said Don Cunningham with the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
Cunningham says we're seeing that regionally as well.
"Most of the economic activity in the Lehigh Valley has returned to where we were in March of 2020," Cunningham said.
Economist Kamran Afshar with DeSales University attributes this in large part to the last stimulus.
"This came at the right time and it turned the curve," Afshar said.
Incomes rose around 21% in March, mainly because of those $1,400 checks. And the personal savings rate is north of 26%.
In short, there's demand and people have money to spend, and we haven't even fully reopened yet.
"And now we're looking at a possible - unheard of - 8% growth during the second or third quarter of this year," Afshar said.
Businesses in the region are hiring at a greater rate to meet that demand. Economists expect more than 1 million jobs were added in April, nationally.
Nancy Dischinat with the Workforce Board Lehigh Valley says demand for workers is at an all time high.
"We have seen growth of employers coming to the Lehigh Valley, being in the Lehigh Valley. Showing they want to grow here in the Lehigh Valley, even during this pandemic," Dischinat said.
However, the biggest threat on the horizon could be inflation.
"Then we are looking at the entire system starting to readjust,"Afshar said.
"Hopefully there are some levers nationally to kind of tamp down the inflationary pressures," Cunningham said.