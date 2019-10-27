ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sunday marks one-year since of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
On October 27, 2018, 11 people were murdered as they were worshiping by a man who said he wanted to "kill Jews."
As the world marked one year since the hate crime, members of the Jewish community said they often feel they are still under attack.
"I don't think we've seen any progress coming out of Pittsburgh," said Aaron Gorodzinsky, the Director of Campaign & Security Planning for the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the number of anti-Semitic incidents is on the rise in the U.S. Leaders of the organization said 2018 featured the third-highest number of attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions since the ADL started tracking such data in the 1970s.
"If we are going to fight the scourge of the growth of white nationalism that we are seeing, it can only be done if we work together," ADL Regional Director James Pasch said.
Gorodzinsky said the work that's being done in our area is what separates the Lehigh Valley from other areas across the country.
"When you get to know your neighbors then there is a less chance that you're gonna have hate and rhetoric because you know that particular person and I know my Muslim neighbors. I know my Christian neighbors. I know my Jewish neighbors and I know whatever it is I'm reading on Facebook or social media is not a reflection of what they are," Gorodzinsky said.
Gorodzinsky also said safety measures have increased in the Jewish community.
"What really woken us to the possibility is that it hit so close to home that we needed to do more," he said.
Gorodzinsky is calling more for kindness.
"Hate does not deserve hate. The only way to reverse hate is to love each other and get to know each other and that's the way that we see it," Gorodzinsky said.
Gorodzinksy said the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley will be hosting an interfaith dinner in February to work on strengthening relationships with other religious communities.
As far as the suspect in the Pittsburgh shooting, he could get the death penalty if convicted.