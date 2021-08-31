...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass through the region
Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy rain
and scattered thunderstorms associated with this low will result
in widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts
likely exceeding 6 inches by Thursday morning. Combined with wet
antecedent conditions, this will lead to numerous instances of
flash flooding, some of which may be significant.
* Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage areas
is likely in the areas of heaviest rain. Water is likely to cover
the roads, especially in low-lying areas. Moderate to major
flooding is possible along some main stem rivers, and roads and
structures near these rivers may be flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&