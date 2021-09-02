LIVESTREAM
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Jordan Creek At Allentown affecting Lehigh County. For the Jordan Creek...including Allentown...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Jordan Creek At Allentown. * Until this evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM EDT Thursday was 9.5 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 10.1 feet this morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Jordan Park begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Covered Bridge Park begins to flood. Playground equipment and athletic fields at Jordan Park are submerged. * Impact...At 7.1 feet, Route 309 in Whithall Township is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Village Road in South whitehall is flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9 feet on 09/09/1987. && Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Jordan Creek Allentown 8.0 9.5 Thu 6 am EDT 6.1 4.0 MSG &&
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for... Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 945 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1154 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across the warning area. Several roads are closed, and a number of rivers and streams remain in flood. Flooding will continue through the night. Please continue to heed road closures. * Some locations that may experience flooding include... Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Topton, and Robesonia. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 298. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 45. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Lehigh River At Lehighton affecting Carbon County. Lehigh River At Walnutport affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. Lehigh River At Bethlehem affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. For the Lehigh River...including Lehighton, Walnutport, Bethlehem... Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Lehigh River At Walnutport. * Until late Thursday night. * At 11:16 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.6 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:16 PM EDT Wednesday was 11.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Minor flooding begins downstream at Catasaqua and Hokendaqua. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding begins just downstream from the Slatington Walnutport Bridge. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.7 feet on 03/11/2011. && Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Lehigh River Walnutport 8.0 11.6 Wed 11 pm ED 7.2 5.8 MSG &&
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 1100 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1047 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported widespread flooding in the warned area. Numerous road are closed, and several stream and river gauges are in flood. Avoid unnecessary travel in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, and Walnutport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Lehigh River At Bethlehem affecting Lehigh and Northampton Counties. For the Lehigh River...including Bethlehem...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Lehigh River At Bethlehem. * From early this morning to this evening. * At 1:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:01 AM EDT Thursday was 16.6 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 20.6 feet this morning. It will fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins upstream in Allentown. Backwater begins to effect the Little Lehigh and Jordan creeks. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, The islands in the Allentown area begin to flood. * Impact...At 15.5 feet, Sand Island Recreational Area in Bethlehem is flooded. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Wilson Avenue takes on water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.0 feet on 06/23/1972. && Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Lehigh River Bethlehem 16.0 16.6 Thu 1 am EDT 10.8 6.6 MSG &&
