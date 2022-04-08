SPRING TWP., Pa -It's time for one last spin of the old wagon wheel at the Ranch House in Spring Township.
"I think of the menu, the wonderful food they have here,” said Nancy Adams, longtime
Some have spun it more than others.
"A thousand. We been coming here since '92,” said Big Ed alongside his wife Nancy from Spring Township.
Sure it's a story you've consumed countless times before - longtime family restaurant wrapping it up after decades dishing out delights.
"We been coming here a long time,” said Big Ed. “ Good place great people. We'll miss em."
But it always goes down so well.
Just like those tuna melts.
"A tuna melt,” Nancy said, next to her hubby Big Ed. “Every time I've come here I've got a tuna melt."
Out in front of their iconic longhorn sign the owners have one last message for the local community.
“My husband just loved it here,” said Jill Hoffman of Spring Township. “Of course, he has passed but this is his happy place. It really was."
Great long-standing spots like this also remind us that not everybody gets to say goodbye.
"My girls grew up with it and they moved to Maryland and they couldn't believe they're not gonna stay open longer to get here one more time, but it's not gonna happen,” Hoffman admitted.
But for those here today - sharing one last meal with family and friends - amid the rustic western wood decor - it's serving as a sentimental ride off into the sunset.