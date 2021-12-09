Lehigh Valley Health Network is sounding the alarm over the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations it's now seeing.
The Geisinger health system has said it is exceeding 100 percent capacity across its Pennsylvania hospitals. St. Luke's is reporting about the same number of COVID patients as last year at this time.
Now, a statement from LVHN says hospitalizations within its network have jumped 43% in one month.
LVHN, St. Luke's, and Geisinger all say the surge in hospitalizations is largely driven by those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Statewide, over 85% of those hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated.
Thursday night's statement from LVHN says the best way to protect yourself and others against the virus is to get vaccinated, and receive a booster shot when you're eligible.