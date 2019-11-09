SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Health Network opened 11 drive-thru lanes at Dorney Park to help stop the spread of influenza.
Now in its 22nd year, the free drive-through clinic is growing. Patients said the fun and convenience of the event make it a little easier getting the flu shot.
"It is absolutely as quick easy and painless as they say it is," one visitor said.
900 volunteers and dozens of organizers showed up around 6 a.m. to establish the drive-thru.
If you missed out Saturday, the whole team will be at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown with more free flu shots from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.