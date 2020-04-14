HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley International Airport will be getting more than $6 million in federal funding as it deals with the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on daily operations and budgets in the face of a 93 percent drop in projected passenger traffic.
The authority has already deferred about $4 million worth of capital projects and is looking at other projects it can temporarily put on hold. Salaries for executive staff have been cut by 10 percent, the overflow parking lot has been closed, the passenger parking shuttle has been discontinued and some employee hours have been reduced.
Pa. Senator Bob Casey said Tuesday 63 Pennsylvania airports will receive a combined total of more than $239 million in new funding from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. The funding comes as a result of the CARES Act, the latest coronavirus relief legislation.
Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport will get $30,000 in funding.
Other airports in our area will be getting money from the federal government as well:
- Doylestown Airport: $69,000
- Hazleton Regional Airport: $37,000
- Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport: $69,000
- Pottstown Municipal: $30,000
- Schuylkill County/Joe Zerbey Airport: $30,000
- Quakertown Airport: $30,000
- Reading Regional/Carl A Spaatz Field: $157,000