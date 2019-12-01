HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Tannersville man is behind bars after exposing himself to a hotel employee on Saturday night.
Police said 21-year-old Tyquan Andrew Carter exposed his genitals in front of a female employee, while she was working in a laundry room at a Baymont Inn located in Monroe County.
The employee was able to get away from Carter and call for help, according to police.
Carter fled the scene on foot and was later found at a Turkey Hill where he was arrested.
Carter is charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness and is in custody at Monroe County Correctional Facility.