EASTON, Pa. - A man who tried to attack officers in Easton has been sentenced.
Jeffrey Folkner, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to 18.5 to 37 years in prison, said Northampton County Assistant District Attorney Ed Penetar.
Folkner was arrested after punching his roommate, throwing flammable devices at police.
Folkner was found not guilty on two attempted homicide charges, but guilty on all other counts, including four counts of aggravated assault and a count of arson.
Police initially responded to a domestic incident at a home in the 600 block of Pearl Street around 11:30 p.m. At the scene, a 32-year-old man with visible injuries told police his roommate, Folkner, punched him and hit him with a baseball bat inside the home.
Folkner refused to come out of the home and repeatedly tried attacking police.