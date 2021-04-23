During the first quarter of 2021, at least two good things happened to Steven E. Strah.
He was officially named president and chief executive officer of Ohio-based First Energy in March, and he was able to report a modest, positive earnings surprise in the quarter. First Energy is the parent company of Jersey Central Power and Light and MetEd, which is headquartered in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County.
Strah probably deserves some good news as he and First Energy continue to deal with Department of Justice and SEC investigations related to Ohio House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout of two nuclear energy plants formerly owned by First Energy’s then bankrupt subsidiary, First Energy Solutions.
Strah has not been connected to the scandal.
The company reported first quarter 2021 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings of $335 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share of common stock on revenue of $2.7 billion. In the first quarter of 2020, due to pension and other non-operating expenses, the company reported GAAP earnings of only $74 million, or $0.14 cents per basic and diluted share of common stock, on the same amount of revenue as in 2021.
Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were $0.69 per share, $0.02 per share above the midpoint of the company's quarterly earnings guidance. In the first quarter of 2020, operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $0.66 per share.
"Our solid first quarter results reflect the continued success of our strategies to modernize and enhance our distribution and transmission systems for the benefit of our customers and communities," Strah said in a prepared statement.
"We are focused on unlocking opportunities to enhance our company for the benefit of all stakeholders," he said. "This includes executing FE Forward, our transformational effort to capitalize on our potential, deliver long-term value, and achieve near-term financial flexibility."
The FE Forward initiative is designed to find cost savings in operational and productivity efficiencies as well as to accelerate the company’s digital transformation.
For the second quarter of 2021, FirstEnergy provided a GAAP and operating (non-GAAP) earnings forecast range of $260 million to $315 million, or $0.48 to $0.58 per share based on 544 million shares outstanding.
In addition, FirstEnergy updated its full-year 2021 GAAP earnings forecast range to $1.270 billion to $1.380 billion, or $2.33 to $2.53 per share based on 544 million shares outstanding. The company also affirmed its full-year 2021 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.
In mid-morning trading First Energy stock gained 2.92%. Since the beginning of the year, First Energy stock is up about 18.5% versus the S&P 500’s gain of 10.1%.
First Quarter Specifics
In FirstEnergy's Regulated Distribution business, first quarter 2021 operating results increased due in part to higher residential usage, including a positive impact from weather compared to the same period of 2020.
Total distribution deliveries increased 3.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Residential sales increased 12.8%, driven by a 14% increase in heating degree days compared to the first quarter of 2020, as well as the continued impact of customers spending more time at home due to the pandemic. Commercial deliveries decreased 3.0%, while sales to industrial customers decreased 2.1%.
In the Regulated Transmission business, first quarter 2021 operating results decreased due to higher net financing costs associated with higher short-term borrowings, partially offset by the impact of transmission investments associated with the company's ongoing Energizing the Future transmission program.
In Corporate/Other, lower operating expenses were offset by higher interest and higher pension and other post-employment benefit expenses.
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a diverse generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.
FirstEnergy’s 10 regulated distribution companies form one of the nation’s largest investor-owned electric systems, based on serving 6 million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Stretching from the Ohio-Indiana border to the New Jersey shore, the companies operate an infrastructure of more than 269,000 miles of distribution lines.