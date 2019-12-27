Friday continued our mild stretch that goes all the way back to last Sunday. Since last Sunday, highs have been wavering back and forth between the 40s and 50s when the numbers should typically be in the mid and upper 30s. Today was no exception to the rule as highs reached the low 50s in many spots. What’s more impressive about the mild numbers today is that we accomplished that with mainly cloudy skies, and even a few sprinkles. The mild temperatures will stay with us into the beginning of next week before things do cool back a little just in time for the start of the new year. During this stretch, we also anticipate a soaking rain arriving late Sunday and lasting into at least the first half of Monday. Other than the aforementioned storm system, the weather remains pretty quiet overall as we kick off 2020 with no prolonged blasts of arctic cold air or big winter storms in sight.
TONIGHT AND SATURDAY
A weak cold front will slide off to our south and east while high pressure settles in from our west. The rather cloudy skies from the daytime Friday should gradually break up working through the overnight, but this may also allow for some areas of locally dense fog to develop. Other than that, we can expect a quiet and dry night with low temperatures only dropping into the mid 30s. High pressure will build overhead for Saturday leading to a pretty pleasant day for late December standards. Any fog that develops overnight Friday can linger into the mid-morning hours Saturday; otherwise, look for a decent amount of sunshine to unfold, gradually mixing with high clouds moving in from our west well out ahead of a developing storm system as the day progresses. Afternoon highs will continue to be mild topping out around 50 degrees.
SUNDAY
High pressure will lose its grip on the region as it works out to sea Sunday. The day will likely still start dry, and we may even see a little sunshine in the morning, but look for skies to gradually turn overcast as the day wears on as low pressure gets better organized across the nation’s mid-section and tracks northeastward towards the Great Lakes. Out ahead of this storm system, moisture will come streaming up the Eastern Seaboard and we anticipate some rain to gradually overspread our area later in the afternoon Sunday. This rain should eventually become steadier and heavier as we work through Sunday night. Sunday’s highs will likely be a little cooler compared to Saturday given all the cloud cover and the eventual rain, but the numbers should still top out at above normal levels in the mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY
Sunday’s storm system will continue to impact the region into Monday with steady and sometimes heavy rain from Sunday night lingering into at least Monday morning. You’ll want to plan on a wet morning commute Monday if you do have to go back to work. Low pressure will be moving eastward from the Great Lakes into Upstate New York as the day progresses, and the system will drag a trailing cold front across our area. Steady, and sometimes heavy, rain is expected to linger into the early afternoon Monday before tapering off from west to east later in the afternoon as we get behind the aforementioned cold front. Depending on how fast the front moves will ultimately determine just how much clearing and dry times we might be able to salvage before the day is done, but at this point one should plan on a mostly cloudy day Monday with perhaps a hint of sunshine returning just before the sun goes down. Even with the clouds and damp conditions Monday, highs are still expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Rainfall totals from our storm system going back to Sunday look to run anywhere from 0.75” to as high as 1.25”.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Slightly cooler weather will return to close out 2019 as highs are expected to drop back into the low 40s both New Year’s Eve Tuesday and New Year’s Day Wednesday. An upper level trough swinging through combined with a west to northwest wind flow over the Great Lakes may lead to a sprinkle or flurry/snow shower both days, but this should be mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. By-in-large, both Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine. High pressure builds by to our south Thursday leading to a dry day with fairly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.