HARRISBURG, Pa. - After a lengthy dam rehabilitation project, Minsi Lake in Northampton County is being refilled.
The lake will be completely refilled in about six weeks, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said Wednesday.
The lake was drained in 2017 when the previous dam was deemed unsafe. Crews completed a $4.9 million rehabilitation project in December 2019.
The lake is expected to be ready to welcome anglers in early April. If all goes according to plan, the lake will be stocked with trout on March 24. Fishermen and fisherwomen can then cast their lines on April 4.