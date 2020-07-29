SUMMIT HILL, Pa. | A Carbon County woman reported missing since Sunday morning has been found.
The Summit Hill Police Department posted a video on the borough's website Wednesday morning, indicating that Lily Colancecco had been found.
The video was initially posted by her husband, Luigi Colancecco, who announced that his wife had been found. He thanked the community for its efforts.
Additional details surrounding Lily Colancecco's discovery were not immediately available.
Authorities reported she had left her home about 9:30 a.m. Monday and had been last seen in the woods in the area between the Panther Valley High School and Knepper's Trailer Court.