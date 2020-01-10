ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Prosecutors in Lehigh County said additional charges are possible in connection with the June 2019 shooting behind an Emmaus elementary school.
Kian I. Deater faces attempted homicide charges after allegedly agreeing to shoot Elisa Torres’ ex-boyfriend behind Jefferson Elementary School last summer. The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with three counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
During Deater’s preliminary hearing Friday morning, Emmaus police Det. Joseph Longenbach said investigators found two live 9mm rounds and six spent 9mm shell casings behind the school. Longenbach testified that ballistics tests revealed the shell casings came from two guns.
Torres also testified Friday that Deater and another male got out of a car and starting shooting at her ex-boyfriend and two others as she argued with her ex.
The now 18-year-old testified that she had gotten out of her car and began arguing with Shawn Vandine, who was sitting in his car, when a white car pulled up. Deater and another male she identified only by a first name stepped out and started shooting, Torres said.
Torres has also been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection with the shooting.
Torres told the court that Deater and the other shooter followed her as she drove away. Torres testified that she eventually pulled over, and the two alleged shooters emerged from their car and told her to keep her mouth shut.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Alicia Baatz characterized Torres’ testimony that two people randomly arrived at an Emmaus elementary school to shoot at her ex-boyfriend. Torres claimed that she didn’t see a white car following her from Bethlehem to Emmaus; Baatz noted that no one involved lived in the borough.
When asked on cross whether she’d be in contact with Deater, Torres denied it and testified that a friend in the car with her that night had been texting someone.
After the hearing, First Assistant District Attorney Steven Luksa said Torres testified that two people fired at Vandine and the two other victims, and that ballistics suggest the shots came from two guns.
Citing the ongoing investigation, he said only additional charges are possible but could not say whether charges are pending against a specific individual.
As for Torres, she is still facing charges, but the case has been transferred to juvenile court, Luksa said. She was 17 when the shooting took place.
The three victims in the case each testified that they’d been playing basketball behind Jefferson Elementary School the night of the shooting. After they were done, Vandine called Torres, his ex-girlfriend, and asked her to meet him there, according to testimony.
Vandine testified that the initial conversation was civil, but that the situation quickly degraded into an argument after she arrived. He told the court that Torres drove away screaming at him. When he called her back, the conversation was “on the aggressive side.”
Vandine and his two friends each testified that they saw a white car pull up shortly after Torres returned. The testimony varied as to how many people in hooded sweatshirts approached them or how many shots they heard.
But two of the victims testified they saw a red laser sight coming from the direction of the white car shortly before they heard gunshots. All three testified they ducked down in the car until they heard screeching car tires and looked up to find everyone gone.
Vandine testified that Torres tried to get him out of his car and that she told him she could “get people after him,” a claim she later denied from the witness stand.
None of the victims could identify the shooters that night. Longenbach, the Emmaus police detective, testified that ballistics tests matched a gun allegedly ditched by Deater a week after the shooting and recovered by Bethlehem police.
District Judge Michael Faulkner found that the prosecution made its prima facie case and sent the charges to Lehigh County Court. Deater remains in county jail unable to post $500,000 bail. His next court date is a formal arraignment scheduled for Feb. 21.