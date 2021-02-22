NORTH CORNWALL TWP., Pa. - The chief of a Lebanon County police department is temporarily off the job following the arrest of one of his officers in connection with last month's unrest at the U.S. Capitol.
The North Cornwall Township supervisors announced Monday that they have placed Chief John Leahy on administrative leave with pay until they conclude their own investigation of the events that led to the FBI's arrest of Ofc. Joe Fischer.
Fischer is facing federal charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice.
Authorities said Fischer was captured on body camera footage from a police officer who was among those trying to push demonstrators out of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
The next day, authorities said, Fischer said on Facebook that there had been "some minor destruction and a few things were stolen" but things were "98% peaceful." The post also said "we pushed police back about 25 feet. Got pepper balled and OC sprayed, but entry into the Capital was needed to send a message that we the people hold the real power."
Authorities said Fischer later said on Facebook that he "may need a new job" but has "no regrets" because that may be "the price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away."
The North Cornwall supervisors have suspended Fischer without pay.