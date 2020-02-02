New Jersey lawmakers are re-considering legislation to phase out single-use plastic and paper bags.
The proposal failed to advance in the Legislature's last session.
But now the Senate Environment and Energy Committee has advanced the bill.
The development comes just weeks after an earlier version of bill failed to make it to Democratic Governor Phil Murphy's desk at the end of the previous session.
In addition to plastic and paper-bags, the bill would also prohibit styrofoam, which is often the material of choice for coffee cups and take-out food containers. It would also require businesses to only offer plastic straws by request.
So far, eight other states have already banned plastic bags, and fifteen others have passed a bill to take action on prohibiting them, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.