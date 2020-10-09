Both Jupiter and Mars have been super big and super bright in the night sky lately.
That's because they're closer than usual to Earth. In fact, just this week, Mars was at its closest point to the Earth in years.
With a telescope, you can see Mars' southern polar ice cap, according to Marty McGuire, a NASA Ambassador in the Lehigh Valley.
This was #Mars rising on Sep. 28, 2020 thru my telescope. Polar ice cap visible on south pole! Currently 38.9 million mi/62.7 million km from Earth. Opposition on Oct. 13, 2020! pic.twitter.com/VUj19Oiiby— Marty McGuire (@BackyrdAstroGuy) October 2, 2020
On Tuesday, October 13, Mars, the Earth, and Sun will all be in a straight line. Learn more about why this happens from NASA.
NASA also has a robot the size of an SUV on way to Mars right now. It's called the Perseverance Mars Rover, and it'll be landing in February 2021.
The rover has traveled about 120 million miles since it launched a little over two months ago.
NASA wants the rover on Mars to better understand the planet's earth science--or should we say--mars science. Specifically, it'll take rock and soil samples and look for signs of ancient life.
The drone is being accompanied by a drone. This will be the first time a drone will fly on Mars.
The drone is specially designed because there is very little air on Mars. Mars doesn't have a magnetic field like the Earth, so charged energy that is constantly leaving the sun sweeps most of its air away.
The Earth's magnetic field acts like defense to this "solar wind", so we're protected from it.
The drone also needs to be able to handle harsh weather conditions. Here's the latest Mars weather report:
InSight sol 664 (2020-10-08) low -96.4ºC (-141.6ºF) high -10.8ºC (12.6ºF)winds from the WNW at 6.4 m/s (14.3 mph) gusting to 18.6 m/s (41.5 mph)pressure at 7.60 hPa pic.twitter.com/VA1I3lN0jx— Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) October 10, 2020