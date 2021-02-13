On February 18, a robot the size of an SUV will land on Mars.
It's called the Perseverance Mars Rover, and the rover has traveled over 275 million miles since it launched in July 2020.
This all-terrain vehicle will land in a crater that was once home to a lake.
NASA wants to better understand the water once on Mars so it can determine if there were ever life on Mars.
The rover will grab rock samples, but it doesn't have a way to send them back to Earth, yet. Potential future missions will.
The rover is being accompanied by an unmanned helicopter. This will be the first time a helicopter will fly on Mars.
The helicopter is specially designed because there is very little air on Mars. Mars has 99% less air than the Earth.
Blame the sun for Mars' lack of air.
The sun is constantly sending charged particles out into space. They're called solar wind, and they sweep away most of the air Mars does have.
This doesn't happen to Earth because the Earth has a magnetic field, which blocks most of the "solar wind".
Mars doesn't have a magnetic field like the Earth because it has a solid core below the ground. Part of the Earth's core is liquid and magma.
Because Mars has so little air, the helicopter has to be very light and its blades have to be very long.
This will be the first time something flies on Mars, and the small helicopter will take its first flight toward the end of the month.