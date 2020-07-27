BUSHKILL, Pa. | Authorities said a New Jersey man drowned in the Delaware River on Sunday in an area not designated for swimming.
Officials with the National Park Service announced Monday that emergency crews recovered the body of a 30-year-old man Sunday just upstream from the Interstate 80 toll bridge within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. The Monroe County Coroner's Office declared the man dead at the scene. Officials are not yet releasing his name, pending notification of his family.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, authorities began receiving several calls about a body floating in the river. Park rangers and river patrol were dispatched and accompanied by local volunteer crews, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The body was recovered about 6:15 p.m. and taken to Prices Landing on the Pennsylvania side of the river, where the victim was declared dead. Authorities report that interviews with other park visitors revealed that the man was with one of several large groups swimming and picnicking at the Karamac site, which is on the New Jersey side of the river off Old Mine Road in Warren County, according to the news release.
Authorities said the Karamac site is just upstream from where the body was found, and that it's not a designated swimming or picnic site.
Sunday's drowning is the fourth in just over a month, and the National Parking Service reports that none of the victims were wearing lifejackets.
"The river current is strong and swift, despite calm appearances in some areas, and the depth can change suddenly, often going from knee-deep to over-your-head in a single step," Chief Ranger Eric Lisnik said in a prepared statement. "Wearing a life jacket at all times is a simple thing that everyone can do to ensure a fun and safe day on, and in, the river."
On June 21, a 20-year-old man drowned while trying to swim across the Delaware River at Milford Beach. On July 18, a 51-year old tuber slipped out of his inner-tube and under the water, and a 32-year man drowned July 20 while swimming at Bushkill Access.