ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - The Geisinger St. Luke’s medical office building on the Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital campus opened its doors Monday morning.
The first level of the 37,216 square foot, 3-story building in Orwigsburg offers imaging and walk-in X-ray services; spine and pain care; sports medicine; and orthopedics services. The second level includes cardiology, gynecology, and pulmonary and critical care services. The doctors and advanced practitioners offering the services are employees of the Geisinger St. Luke’s joint venture.
A 3-D breast imaging system from GE Healthcare is among the technology available in the medical office building. Housed inside a SensorySuite to ease anxiety, the mammography system allows women to adjust compression during their mammogram. Walk-in X-ray services are available now, with the additional imaging services beginning in early July.
Appointments are now available for all services in the medical office building. If interested, people can call 272-639-5130 or visit the Geisinger St. Luke's website for more information.
“As more of our neighbors choose Geisinger St. Luke’s for their care, we’re continuing to invest in technology and services to advance care and better our community’s health,” said Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital President Gabe Kamarousky. “The specialty services inside the medical office building are going to make it easier for our patients to manage health care closer to home.”