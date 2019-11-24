A New Jersey man died in a Carbon County ATV crash.
According to State Police at Fern Ridge, the crash happened 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Whitman Lane, Penn Forest Township.
Jason Borys, 40, of Clifton, New Jersey, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said an ATV driven by Borys went off the road.
Police said alcohol may have been involved. Rain at the time of the crash could also have been a factor.
Assistance was provided by members of the Pennsylvania State Police, Lehighton Ambulance, Penn Forest Fire Department, Towamensing Trails Security and the Carbon County coroner.