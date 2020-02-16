TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey has become the latest venue for a legal fight over immigration and sanctuary policies
It's pitting the Trump administration against Democratic Governor Phil Murphy.
Attorney General William Barr says the U.S. is taking New Jersey to court over a 2018 policy that called for state and local police to limit how much they help federal officials enforce immigration laws.
The Murphy administration has said the Trump administration "is sacrificing public safety for political expedience."