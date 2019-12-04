DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Bucks County Board of Commissioners approved Wednesday a $5.2 million contract for new voting machines that use hand-marked paper ballots.
The final cost to county taxpayers will depend on how much the state contributes. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in 2018 ordered counties to get new machines that could resist hacking and would provide paper trails. The state subsidy has not been set yet.
Commissioner Chairman Robert Loughery said some relatively small costs remain, but the contract for the voting system from Boston-based Clear Ballot Group accounts for almost all expenses. Loughery and Diane Ellis-Marseglia voted in favor of Clear Ballot. Charles Martin was opposed. Last week, the commissioners were also split 2-1 in a preliminary vote.
Voters will mark their ballots by hand and then drop them into a scanner, and the paper ballot will be kept in a secure bag. The new machines will be in place for the spring primary election, Loughery said.
One of the systems Bucks County rejected was from Elections Systems and Software, which provided the voting machines for Northampton County's troubled election in November. Touch screens were too sensitive, lines were long at some polling places and not all votes were tallied electronically, though county officials said the paper back-up ballots were accurate.
The commissioners' meeting was more crowded than usual, as many officials and employees turned out to see Martin's last meeting at the county administration building in Doylestown.
Jim Cawley, a former county commissioner who served as lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2015, told Martin, "You are the gold standard" of public service. "On behalf of all the people who call Bucks County home, I am here to say thank you."
Martin said he will save his farewell comments for his final meeting, which will be in Bensalem on Dec. 18, but he thanked those who came out Wednesday.
"It's been a great ride for almost 25 years," Martin, a Republican, said. The ride is not over yet. He served on the Upper Southampton Board before becoming a commissioner, and he's taking a spot on the Centennial School District board next year.
The commissioners' vote on accepting $327,705 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to pay for investigation and prosecution of local toll-dodgers on the turnpike was also split 2-1, with Ellis-Marseglia opposed.
She pointed out that the turnpike will raise tolls in 2020, which she said is a burden on working people. Ellis-Marseglia added that the turnpike commission and state police, not counties, should be investigating unpaid tolls, and that chasing down toll dodgers may cost more than it is worth.
"The turnpike should use its 6% increase for road improvements and paying off debt," Ellis-Marseglia said.
District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said the grant would allow him to hire an assistant district attorney and detective to go after toll-dodgers in Bucks and Montgomery counties. The grant is for prosecution in both counties.
"The point of this is to go after the major scoff-laws," he said, such as a limousine company that owes $60,000 for unpaid tolls. He said his office would not be pursuing poor people or minor offenders. "We would only be going after routine, flagrant violators."
"This won't cost the county taxpayers a dollar," he said after the meeting. A final decision will be made in two weeks by the county's salary board.
Another expense that will not cost the taxpayers anything was $3,016 for yoga classes for inmates. Christopher Pirolli, director of corrections, said prisoners who are recovering from drug or alcohol abuse benefit from yoga, and the classes are paid from the inmates' commissary fund.
Ellis-Marseglia, a clinical social worker, supports the program for substance-abuse and anger-management problems. Yoga and meditation can help inmates overcome the problems that led them to jail, she said.
The commissioners did vote down a "clean desk" directive that was part of updated information-technology policies. The "clean desk" approach was proposed so sensitive paperwork would not be exposed, and computer screens would be locked down, but Martin objected because it would be hard to enforce.
"What's the penalty for leaving something on your desk?" he asked, before the cleanliness requirement was dropped.
The commissioners approved a $50 million general-obligation debt offering. Loughery said it will cover expansion of the women's prison, renovations at the courthouse, open space initiatives and the voting-machine contract, among other items.
Loughery is also leaving office at the end of 2019, after almost nine years as a commissioner.
He said he is not looking to return to public office, and will instead focus on his real estate business.
"I'm going back to the private sector, which I have had to put on hold for awhile," he said. Loughery said he will be working on mixed-use, industrial and commercial property investment and development.