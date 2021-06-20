To commemorate the beginning of summer, the United States Postal Service (USPS) released a stamp collection focused on the science of our sun.
The book of 20 stamps costs $11.00, and the stamps are forever stamps.
The USPS worked with NASA to create the book of sun stamps.
Most of the stamps are images of the sun taken with a special camera. A normal camera would not be able to "see" the features of the sun pictured on most of the stamps.
Instruments on NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory see a different type of light from the sun. These instruments out in space see a type of light that doesn't make it through Earth's atmosphere.
As a result, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory can see features on the surface of the sun, like corona.
Though, when there's a total solar eclipse like we had in 2017 and will have again in 2024, you can actually see the sun's corona here on Earth.
You can see it with your own eyes, and it's safe to look with your eyes when the moon completely block out the sun.
Corona is charged energy that's constantly leaving the sun's surface.
The way the gases behave at the sun's surface tell us a lot about the sun.
When the sun has more of this activity on its surface than usual, it's sending more charged energy out into space.
The sun constantly releases charged gases, called plasma, into space.
As these positively and negatively charged gases move through space, they're called solar wind.
If it weren't for Earth's magnetic field, the solar wind would strip away most of Earth's air.
This actually happens to Mars.
On Mars, air is about 100 times thinner than Earth's, and it's all because Mars doesn't have a magnetic field. Without a magnetic field, the solar wind carries away most of Mars' air.
Solar wind also causes the Northern--and Southern--Lights here on Earth.
Some of that charged energy released by the sun sneaks into Earth around the North and South Pole.
These are the areas where Earth's magnetic field come together.
When the charged particles from the sun hit Oxygen and Nitrogen in our upper atmosphere, the Oxygen and Nitrogen gain energy.
Oxygen and Nitrogen are not designed to handle this extra energy, so they get rid of it. They give off this energy as light, the light we see as Northern or Southern Lights.
You don't hear much about the Southern Lights.
On land, the Southern Lights are visible in southern New Zealand, southern Australia, remote southern islands, and Antarctica.
When the sun releases way more energy than usual from its surface, the Southern Lights will be visible in more places in Australia and New Zealand than usual.
The same goes for the Northern Lights.
When the sun sends out a much bigger blast of charged particles, more charged energy than usual sneaks into the Earth.
This leads to the Northern Lights being visible farther south than usual and in more places than usual.
We'll occasionally see the Northern Lights in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Though, it's often just a faint green when we do.
Over the last few years, the sun has been less active. There have been fewer energy bursts than in years past.
NASA predicts that the sun will get more active and send more of these big energy bursts our way in 4 to 5 years.
69 News interviewed a NASA Scientist to learn more about that and how too much of this charged energy from the sun can damage our power grids, affect our GPS devices, and mess up satellite communications.
The USPS sun stamps show some images of when bigger bursts of energy leaving the sun.
According to the post office, "One of the stamps highlights sunspots, two feature images of coronal holes, two show coronal loops, two depict plasma blasts, one is a view of an active sun that emphasizes its magnetic fields, and two show different views of a solar flare."
Sunspots are colder areas on the sun's surface. They normally indicate an increase in magnetic activity.
Solar flares are bigger than usual bursts of solar wind.
To see recently taken sun images that look like the new USPS stamps, check NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory website.