Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting, seven injured after crash involving an ambulance, and how long the dry stretch of weather will last. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Arrest in Allentown homicide, crash involving ambulance, and a dry stretch of weather
- Teen charged after allegedly slashing girl at Dorney Park
- Man, 53, shot dead in his Whitehall home, coroner says
- Allentown officials probe reported blast, fire that decimated block of row homes
- Man, 22, dies after shooting in Allentown parking lot, authorities say
- Boy, 6, seriously injured in lawn mower accident in Lower Nazareth
- Man, 18, dies after being shot near Reading City Park
- Reading police: Woman tried to kill ex-boyfriend with car
- Hiker missing on Appalachian Trail found dead, police say
- Multiple people hurt in crash involving ambulance in Berks
- FBI results: Whitehall Township woman, 2 other tourists in Dominican Republic died of natural causes
Right Now
57°
Clear
- Humidity: 51%
- Cloud Coverage:0%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:22:50 AM
- Sunset: 06:08:57 PM
Today
Pleasant with plenty of sunshine, a mild afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear.
Tomorrow
Some sun followed by clouds.
- Easton City Council ponders possible Pine Street Parking Garage tech upgrades
- Building 21 in Allentown receives $500K grant from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Multiple people hurt in crash involving ambulance in Berks
- Man charged with homicide in shooting death of man outside club in Allentown
- Berks police officers on board with School Bus Safety Week
- US House approves bill to stiffen animal cruelty penalties
- Questions remain month after kids found unresponsive in home
- Defense in sex assault case wants newspaper to hand over accuser's video interview
- Local doctors to help vets, uninsured during upcoming 'Hand Day' event
- Man charged in series of armed robberies in Allentown