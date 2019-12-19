Two men have been arrested after woman allegedly hit with baseball bat, startling security-related alert from a popular gas station convenience chain, and when temperatures are due to warm up. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Assault arrests, Wawa data breach, and when temps warm up
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
24°
Overcast
- Humidity: 60%
- Cloud Coverage:9%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM
- Sunset: 04:37:33 PM
Today
Brisk and very cold with sunshine and patchy clouds.
Tonight
Partly cloudy and very cold.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny, not as harsh in the afternoon.
- Migrating Arctic loons need help, as they increasingly crash land in the Lehigh Valley
- Health Beat: Revolutionary catheter for blood clots
- 2 charged with aggravated assault, robbery in Easton
- Gift cards to help hundreds of Berks seniors buy groceries
- Mack Trucks planning layoffs at Lower Macungie plant in 2020
- Scott reflects on highs, lows of 24-year tenure
- 2 arrested after police investigate theft of camper
- Santa's reindeer cleared for Christmas Eve flight over Pa.
- Spirit-free mix-off encourages responsible holiday drinking
- Man accused in Pottstown Easter Sunday killing appears in court
Most Popular
Articles
- Berks man charged with rape in sex assault of boy, 5
- Wawa alerts customers to data breach at possibly all stores
- Police: Rocks placed on bypass putting drivers in danger
- Wintry weather contributes to 11-car crash in Berks
- Wernersville man charged in fatal drug overdose
- House impeaches Trump, what's next? Pennsylvania senators speak out
- Mack Trucks planning layoffs at Lower Macungie plant in 2020
- Wawa celebrates opening of newest store in Berks
- Amity police seek driver in hit-and-run on Wawa lot
- Berks DA: Police shoot threatening man with rifle