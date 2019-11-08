A naked, out-of-control man near a house on fire in Northampton County, Tulpehocken School District Administrators are reversing their decision to deny a female student from being on the Junior High wrestling team, and the weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Bloody man at scene of fire, decision reversed on girl joining wrestling team, and weekend forecast
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
25°
Clear
- Humidity: 63%
- Cloud Coverage:43%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:41:21 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:11 PM
Today
Clouds and sunshine; cold with light winds.
Tonight
Partly cloudy and not as cold.
Tomorrow
Clouds breaking for some sun, and turning milder.
- Bethlehem man pleads guilty to pair of sexual assaults
- Developer has plans for an 11-story apartment building in Easton
- No tax increase in proposed Bethlehem 2020 budget, but it would include storm water fee
- Man fired shots into home, wounding man who was sitting on couch, Allentown police say
- Ephrata Kmart to survive only weeks after Cumru store closes
- Sean Kratz trial: Jurors hear tapes of police interrogation
- Naked, bloody man assaults women while nearby home burns, Lehigh Township police say
- Country star Kane Brown to play PPL Center
- Saquon Barkley: Hometown hero to superhero
- Blue Mountain Resort firing up snow guns Friday night
Most Popular
Articles
- Northampton County Results
- Berks County Results
- DA: Berks Heim employee took photos of deceased residents
- Lehigh County Results
- Naked, bloody man assaults women while nearby home burns, Lehigh Township police say
- Police: 3 people wounded by gunfire during vigil in Reading
- Sears at Whitehall Mall in Lehigh Valley set to close
- 1.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Berks, USGS says
- Smoke billows from home near I-78
- Defense: Sean Kratz was an 'idiot,' could be talked into anything