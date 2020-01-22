Employers are starting to take a good look at the once-taboo subject of mental health, sex trafficking ring in Reading, and temperatures set to warm up. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
Breaking News
69 News at 10: Businesses taking closer look at mental health, sex trafficking indictments, and milder temps
Right Now
24°
Clear
- Humidity: 71%
- Cloud Coverage:0%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:48 AM
- Sunset: 05:07:09 PM
Today
Plenty of sunshine; not as cold.
Tonight
Mainly clear, still cold.
Tomorrow
Sunny to partly cloudy; turning milder.
- Historic building in Monroe County has new owner
- Health Beat: Lab in a box: Adaptive PCR
- Health officials getting the word out as coronavirus makes its way to the U.S.
- Allentown police investigating armed robbery at cell phone store
- Judge OKs parole for 72-year-old in fatal drowsy-driving case
- Northampton County DA looking into crash involving local police chief
- Reading's Gene London leaves legacy of glamour behind
- DOJ: Veteran detective indicted for bribery, drug distribution
- New St. Luke's health center opens in Carbon County
- All lanes back open after serious crash on I-78 near Hellertown
Most Popular
Articles
- NJ woman who claimed PetSmart groomers killed her dog is apologizing
- All lanes back open after serious crash on I-78 near Hellertown
- Whitehall woman goes into labor on Route 22
- Woman shot in face in southeast Reading
- Gang's 'rampant violence' triggers more indictments
- Man robbed at gunpoint inside garage in Hellertown, police say
- Jaden Leiby, North Schuylkill quarterback, recovering from spinal cord injury
- Children's TV host, Reading resident Gene London dies
- Pizza delivery driver gets tip of a lifetime in Bethlehem
- MOD Pizza welcomes customers to 1st Berks restaurant