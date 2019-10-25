Donations pour in after the row home fire that displaced more than 40 people in Allentown, thousands are gearing up for Hamburg's 56th annual King Frost parade, and the weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Community helps after row home fire, parade preview, and weekend weather forecast
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
60°
Clear
- Humidity: 53%
- Cloud Coverage:55%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:25:09 AM
- Sunset: 06:06:24 PM
Today
Some sun fading behind increasing clouds.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness with a bit of rain at times.
Tomorrow
Breezy with rain, some heavy in the morning and midday, tapering to a couple of showers in the p.m.
- No reported injuries after crews battle fire in Allentown
- WFMZ aims to help those less fortunate keep warm in 5th annual Coat Drive
- Police: Male shot, taken to hospital after shooting outside Wawa in Allentown
- Police upping DUI patrol in Berks ahead of Halloween
- Teams set to play the 100th annual Pen Argyl-Bangor football game
- Mack Trucks employees to report to work Monday following deal that ended strike
- Allentown mayoral candidates square off in debate on WFMZ's "Business Matters"
- Tour at 4: Pennsylvania's Americana Region in Berks
- Man charged with rape after allegedly assaulting Bethlehem jogger in 2011
- Man accused of causing flood at Reading City Hall headed to trial
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen charged after allegedly slashing girl at Dorney Park
- Allentown officials probe reported blast, fire that decimated block of row homes
- Man, 22, dies after shooting in Allentown parking lot, authorities say
- Boy, 6, seriously injured in lawn mower accident in Lower Nazareth
- Multiple people hurt in crash involving ambulance in Berks
- Reading police: Woman tried to kill ex-boyfriend with car
- Tractor-trailer crash closes I-78 West in Berks for 5 hours
- Easton 8-year-old makes his way to TV
- Person of interest in Allentown homicide arrested in Lower Milford, state police say
- As Mack Trucks strike enters 10th day, all sides due to begin negotiations