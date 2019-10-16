Interim Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell brought two city leaders before City Council with the hopes they'd be confirmed in permanent positions, many people in Reading hope the new Penn Street Bridge serves as a bridge to a positive economic outlook, and when rain finally moves away from the area. All this and more on 69 New at 10.
69 News at 10: Confirmation night in Allentown, finishing touches on bridge renovation, and when rain exits
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Pa. Dept. of Health: Residents who visited locations in Allentown may have been exposed to measles
- Hiker missing on Appalachian Trail found dead, police say
- Passenger thrown from car in Route 22 wreck sues driver, clubs that allegedly served him alcohol
- Mack Trucks workers go on strike
- Police: Up to $600K worth of drugs, $13K in cash seized in drug bust in Bethlehem Township
- Owner of costume shop in Allentown says she's retiring, hoping to have someone continue her legacy
- Easton Area High School grad found dead in Alaska after going missing during hunting trip
- Diocese of Allentown removes priest from ministry over sexual abuse allegation
- Man charged with animal cruelty after dogs found on property
- Taco Bell planned for Slate Belt area
Images
Videos
Right Now
52°
Overcast
- Humidity: 62%
- Cloud Coverage:88%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:15:06 AM
- Sunset: 06:18:59 PM
Today
Very windy and cool with clouds and limited sun; a spotty shower, mainly north and west.
Tonight
Turning out partly cloudy with gradually diminishing winds.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine along with a cool and gusty breeze.
- Man charged after ditching rental, leaving gas stove burning for a month
- Police: 16-year-old robbed while trying to purchase pistol from 2 other teens
- Berks schools, IU get money for safety equipment, training
- Man who packaged drug within child's reach gets prison time
- Shooting in Reading puts some city schools on 'lockout'
- State police warn Monroe County residents of phone scam
- Police charge mom with drunk driving after collision with LANTA bus
- Merck to lay off about 500 employees at 2 offices in Pa.
- Police: 2 men break into home, assault woman
- Berks in need of general election poll workers on Nov. 5