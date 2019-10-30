Crews called to water main break in Easton, police say a 22-year-old man is in the hospital after a dirt bike collided with an SUV, and the Halloween forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Easton water main break, dirt bike crash in Berks, and a rainy Halloween
69 News
Today
Cloudy, becoming breezy, warm, and more humid with some rain at times, even a rumble of thunder.
Tonight
Windy with periods of rain and a heavy thunderstorm developing then ending late.
Tomorrow
Turning out mostly sunny, quite windy and chillier.
- No tax increase in Allentown's proposed 2020 budget
- Local economist concerned after GDP rises just 1.9% in the 3rd quarter
- Man wanted on attempted homicide charge in NJ arrested in Easton
- Police: Man tried to rob retail store, smashed its glass front door with garbage can top
- Man accused of sexually assaulting bridesmaid days before his wedding is headed to trial
- Police looking for male who allegedly tried to rob woman outside daycare center
- DA recommends withdrawing charges against woman accused of leaving baby on LANTA bus
- Rainy Halloween forecast: Changes to trick-or-treat night
- GSK third quarter continues turnaround
- Suspected drugs may have played role in violent Bethlehem home invasion, police say
