A proposed drug deal ended with bullets flying in the Poconos, different plans for reforming Pennsylvania's school property tax system, and the weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Easton woman charged in triple shooting, property tax proposals, and weekend forecast
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
41°
Clear
- Humidity: 57%
- Cloud Coverage:90%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:10:40 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:05 PM
Today
Clouds and limited sun, breezy; a rain shower around.
Tonight
Turning out mostly clear and colder.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny and cold.
- Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Bella
- Man who police say scammed elderly Monroe County couple out of $20,000 arrested in Florida
- Health Beat: Predicting preemies: Building healthier babies
- Lawsuit filed by Northampton County abortion clinic against 3 protesters dismissed
- Abandoned baby giraffe befriended by dog in Africa dies
- St. Luke's to open new 80-bed hospital in Bucks County
- Gov. Mifflin student helps Brecknock design new logo
- Fast-moving fire consumes garage in Ruscombmanor
- Moravian College makes SAT, ACT test scores optional for admission
- Second Harvest Food Bank, Toyota, IronPigs team up to 'Haul Away Hunger'
Most Popular
Articles
- Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children
- Travel restrictions in place amid winter storm
- Man killed by police after Amber Alert issued for girl held hostage
- A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain to wrap up the Holiday weekend Sunday and to start the new week Monday
- Late weekend storm to bring a mix of snow, ice, rain lasting into the start of the new week
- Rain, ice overnight change to snow into Monday, with some areas seeing heavy snow
- Police ID hunter who died in fall from tree stand in Berks
- Police: Hunting mishap claims life of Berks man
- Coroner: Man killed after being struck by tree branch
- KASD continues offer of support after Snyder arrest