Students facing multiple charges after police say they were involved in a disturbance at a high school, crime down in a major city in Berks, and the next chance for some rain. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
LIVESTREAM
69 News at 10: Felony charges after high school incident, crime down, and the next chance for rain
Right Now
30°
Clear
- Humidity: 54%
- Cloud Coverage:38%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:14:35 AM
- Sunset: 05:15:29 PM
Today
Mostly sunny; breezy at times.
Tonight
Mostly clear and colder.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some high clouds; chilly.
- Signature Dish: Jay's Local offers oatmeal sundae, other creative dishes
- Vo-tech students put to the test at Skills USA Competition
- Novartis keeping close watch on coronavirus
- Lehigh County working on effort to make sure everyone is counted in the 2020 census
- Health Beat: Higher rates of ALS in veterans
- Juveniles charged with felony riot after disturbance at Whitehall High School
- Several hurt in 8-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Bucks County
- Tractor-trailer hauling hay rolls onto side in Fleetwood
- UPS to expand operations in Pa., including in the Lehigh Valley
- State police looking for burglary suspects
Most Popular
Articles
- Child hit by car while crossing road to school bus
- 4 taken into custody after disturbance at Whitehall High School, basketball games cancelled
- Juveniles charged with felony riot after disturbance at Whitehall High School
- Former custodian who says he was fired over $20 box of candy suing school district
- 4 from Berks among 45 charged with welfare fraud
- Police: Parents charged in child's drug overdose
- Firm says Wawa customers' hacked card info being sold
- Jaindl seeks to remove age restriction from Lehigh Valley Resort and Spa
- 'Weapon' at Innovative Arts Academy in Catty turned out to be Nerf gun, police say
- Fleeing hit-and-run driver puts Kratzer Elementary on lockdown