A former Lehigh Valley congressman says he believes Iran will retaliate in response to killing of general, Reading swears in first Latino mayor, and a bit of rain and snow on the way. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Former congressman on Iran, Reading's first Latino mayor, and some rain and snow
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
34°
Clear
- Humidity: 56%
- Cloud Coverage:58%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:25:27 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:13 PM
Today
Turning out mostly sunny with a gusty breeze.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy with less wind.
Tomorrow
Turning cloudy; a bit of rain and wet snow in the afternoon, especially south and east.
- Police: Woman stabs person during argument over beer
- Blue Mountain stressing safety as ski season ramps up
- NY man charged after allegedly filing false statements while running for Pa. state constable position
- Former Central Berks Regional police chief dies
- DA: Man seeking state constable position in Monroe County filed false statements
- Hallmark cutting about 400 jobs, mostly in Missouri
- Berks commissioners meet for 1st time in 2020
- DA: California man threatened to bomb the Monroe County Courthouse
- BCIU veteran promoted to role of CFO, COO
- Police looking for person of interest in Monroe County double homicide
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seek person who released bed bugs in Walmart
- Former Bucks Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick dies at 56
- Longswamp man killed in fiery crash near home
- Lehigh Valley restaurant owner Louis Belletieri pleads guilty to tax theft charges
- Carrie Underwood to headline the Great Allentown Fair
- Industrial fire engulfs large building in northern Northampton County
- Muhlenberg police seek man in road rage at Walmart
- 5.8 magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damaging homes
- 'The whole house shook': Tractor-trailer slams into Quakertown home
- Allentown Diocese priest removed from ministry after allegedly taking pictures of boys at wrestling tournament