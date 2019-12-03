Local organization is coming to the aid of those fighting for their lives, authorities have filed criminal charges against people and security firms in connection with the Mariner East pipeline project, and when winds will die down in our area. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
69 News at 10: Help for cancer patients, pipeline arrests, and when winds die down
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
35°
Scattered Clouds
- Humidity: 64%
- Cloud Coverage:11%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:53 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:34 PM
Today
Brisk and cold; mostly sunny.
Tonight
Increasing clouds and diminishing winds and a snow shower late.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower, mainly later in the day.
- Nonprofits in our area counting on the kindness of strangers this Giving Tuesday
- Lehigh teen admits guilt in crash that killed 2 in Berks
- Department store brings Christmas cheer to help boost spirits at Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley
- Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions expected to plead guilty to possession charges
- Shopping Vintage: Sustainability is in Vogue
- Giving back becomes watershed moment for Lehigh Valley coalition volunteers
- Prosecutor: NJ man arrested for having images, videos of child pornography
- Health Beat: First-of-its-kind psychosis training for caregivers
- Positive Parenting: Working out while pregnant builds better babies
- Winter coat drive to benefit Berks children in need
Most Popular
Articles
- Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children
- Travel restrictions in place amid winter storm
- Man killed by police after Amber Alert issued for girl held hostage
- A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain to wrap up the Holiday weekend Sunday and to start the new week Monday
- Whitehall Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
- Late weekend storm to bring a mix of snow, ice, rain lasting into the start of the new week
- Rain, ice overnight change to snow into Monday, with some areas seeing heavy snow
- Driver ejected from vehicle, dies after crash in Lehigh County
- Coroner: Man killed after being struck by tree branch
- 1 dead after crash in Schuylkill County